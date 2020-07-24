Islamabad, July 24: At least 20 people were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that hit a market in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Najab Ali told the media that the blast took place on Thursday in the Turi Bazaar in Parachinar city, Kurram district which borders Afghanistan, reports Xinhua news agency. Maoists Attack in Gadchiroli: Naxals Trigger IED Blast A Day Before Polling, CRPF Personnel Injured.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the District Headquarter Hospital.

A hospital official said that five of the injured who had minor injuries were discharged after the treatment, while 15 others had been admitted to the hospital.

He added that two remained in critical condition.

According to the police, the IED was planted in a vegetable handcart and was detonated with a remote-controlled device.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility yet.

