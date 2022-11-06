Karachi, November 6: A group of armed bandits attacked a police camp in the Kacha area of Ronti, Ghotki in Pakistan's Sindh province, killing five cops and leaving two injured, local media reported.

According to DIG Javed Jaskani, the police camp was set up in Kacha for an operation to recover hostages in the area. More than 150 dacoits attacked the police post, killing five policemen including a DSP and two SHOs, The Express Tribune reported. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Condemns Attack on PTI Chairman.

DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHO Abdul Malik Kamangar, SHO Deen Muhammad Leghari and two police constables, Saleem Chachadar and Jatoi Patafi were killed in the attack.

"After the attack, heavy firing has taken place from both sides," said DIG Jaskani, adding that a "heavy contingent" of police has been dispatched to Kacha. He maintained that the operation to recover the hostages in the area is continuing. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Suspect, Who Opened Fire at Former Pakistan PM’s Long March, Shot Dead.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack on the police. He recognised the "unparalleled" sacrifices made by the Sindh police to provide security to the lives and property of citizens and to maintain peace and order in the region.

He expressed confidence that the accused involved in the incident would be held accountable. However, Xinhua news agency reported that seven policemen were killed in the incident that occured on Saturday night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).