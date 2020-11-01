Quebec City, Nov 1: Police in Quebec City are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said late Saturday that the attacks happened near the provincial legislature on Halloween. Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors. Paris Stabbing: 4 People Injured in Knife Attack Near Former Charlie Hebdo Offices.

There's no word on how many people were hurt, the severity of their injuries or on a possible motive for the attacks.