Paris, September 25: At least four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. According to reports, out of the total people who sustained injuries in the attack, two people are in serious condition. Reading Park Stabbing: Three Stabbed to Death in UK's Forbury Gardens, Suspected Attacker Arrested, Police Say Incident Not Terror Related.

Two attackers are currently on the run after committing the crime. French police have launched a manhunt operation to nab them. The area has been cordoned off, including the former Charlie Hebdo offices. After the attack, Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris. More details are still awaited. US: Woman Holds Fatal Stabbing Suspect at Gunpoint Inside Michigan Supermarket Until Police Arrives.

Video From The Incident Site:

🇫🇷 — BREAKING: At least 4 people injured after a knife-wielding man goes on #stabbing rampage in the 11th district of #Paris near the former premises of Charlie Hebdo. police operation underway. The man was reportedly heard yelling “allah hu akbar” pic.twitter.com/oYQ7m4FlyZ — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) September 25, 2020

In 2015 also, 12 people were killed, while 11 were injured in a terrorist attack at Charlie Hebdo’s office. Charlie Hebdo is a publication that has always courted controversy with satirical attacks on political and religious leaders.

