US Representative, while addressing the UNSC meeting, said that "Russia’s clear attack on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine’s status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law." "This move by Russian President Putin is clearly the basis of Russia’s attempt to create a pretext for the further invasion of Ukraine."She added.

