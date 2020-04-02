Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Law Granting Cabinet Powers to Declare Emergency

Russian President Vladimir Putin | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Moscow, April 2: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law which will grant the cabinet additional powers, including declaring a state of emergency for the entire country.

The law published on the official legal information portal is aimed at dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency. Coronavirus Outbreak in Spain: Death Toll Crosses 9,000, COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000 Mark.

The President also signed other bills into laws, increasing the liabilities for the breaches of sanitary-epidemiological rules and quarantine. Russia has registered a total of 2,777 cases of COVID-19 in 75 regions of the country as of Wednesday.