Moscow, July 19: A river in Russia turned orange due to an acid leaked from an abandoned mine in the Ural Mountains. Last week, drone footage captured an Instagram travel blogger Zamkadniy showed that a bright-orange landscape near a copper-sulphide mine. This mine is close to the village of Lyovikha in the Urals. According to a report published by AFP, Russian authorities have started an investigation into the matter. The blogger in his Instagram post wrote that the mine was flooded and acid rivers had started flowing from it.

“The Nizhny Tagil district prosecutors office has begun to check the facility treating the waste waters from Levikhinsky mine,” reported the global news agency quoting Russian Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Marina Kanatova as saying. Experts will take samples to find out whether the treatment of the acidic water from the mine complies with the rules set by the administration. Chhath Puja 2019 Photo of Women Offering Prayers Amid Toxic Foams in the ‘Polluted’ Yamuna River in Delhi Goes Viral; Netizens Express Anger on Twitter.

In Russia, polluted water from mines is stored in ponds. Some environmentalist is of the opinion that due to rains the ponds have overflowed. According to the AFP report, Environmentalist Andrei Volegov had alerted concerned authorities that polluted water from the could overflow. Meanwhile, the Sverdlovsk regional government had asked that the mine should be sealed. But, the central authorities refused to do so, citing that there were still valuable resources in the mine.

