Scandinavian Airline Lays Off Nearly 5,000 Employees As Air Travel Demand Falls Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SAS Airline (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Stockholm, April 28: Scandinavian airline SAS said Tuesday it would lay off up to 5,000 employees as the new coronavirus pandemic has wiped out demand for air travel which would not return to normal for "some years".

"Given the current (travel) restrictions, SAS expects limited activity in the important summer season. In addition, it will most likely take some years before demand returns to the levels seen before COVID-19," the company said in a statement. Airline Firms Decline Refund to Customers for Cancelled Tickets After Extension of Lockdown in India Till May 3.

SAS, which furloughed around 90 percent of its staff in mid-March, said it would begin processes to cut around 1,900 full-time positions in Sweden, 1,300 in Norway and 1,700 in Denmark.