Mumbai, April 06: In a new documentary released on Wednesday, Pope Francis amiably participates in a no-holds-barred conversation with young adults, taking both questions and rebukes as he confronts personal accounts of abortion, gender identity, paedophilia, and other issues.

The film documents a gathering between the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics and ten young Spanish-speaking people from around the world in Rome last year.

He is confronted by a wide range of direct questions and challenges, touching personal accounts, and forthright confirmations.

Pope Responds to Questions on Sex & Tinder

One of the participants, Celia, asks, "Do you know Tinder?" during the four-hour discussion, which also covered racism, masturbation, pornography, mental health, and problems related to migration.

Pope responded to the numerous queries put forth by the 20 to 25 year olds, a mixture of Catholics, Atheists, and Muslims from various origins. He claimed in the documentary that sex is one of the most ‘beautiful things’ that God has provided to humans.

Sexual expression is a rich way to show yourself, he added. He said, referring to masturbation, "So anything that takes away from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness."

The Pope: Answers

Francis Shared His Views on Abortion and LGBTQ Issues

Francis was also asked if he understood what a "non-binary person" is, to which he responded in the positive. He emphasised once more that the Catholic Church must be accepting of LGBT persons. He responded, "All people are children of God all people. God is a loving parent who never rejects anyone.” Additionally, I am not authorised to remove anyone from the Church, he continued.

Regarding abortion, Francis said that while the practise is still wrong, clerics should be ‘merciful’ to women who have chosen to end a pregnancy. Calling objects by their proper names is wise. It is one thing to support someone who has had an abortion, but quite another to defend the practice, he stated.

