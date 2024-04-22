Mumbai, April 22: In a first-of-its-kind case in the United Kingdom, a sex offender has been allegedly banned from using any "AI-creating tools" for the next five years. The accused, identified as Anthony Dover (48), was recently ordered by a UK court to refrain from using artificial intelligence generation tools. The accused has been convicted of making over 1,000 indecent pictures of children.

The court passed the order in February and even fined Dover 200 euros. According to a report in The Guardian, Dover has been prohibited from using tools such as text-to-image generators, which can reportedly make lifelike pictures based on a written command. The AI tools can also allegedly make "deepfakes" of people. UK: Birmingham Court Bans Man From Approaching Women On Public Transport for Five Years After Latter Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Lone Woman Passenger on Train.

As per the report, the court also ordered Dover to refrain from using Stable Diffusion software. The so-called software has been allegedly exploited by paedophiles to create hyper-realistic child sexual abuse materials. The alleged incident came to light a few days after the government of the United Kingdom said they would be criminalising the creation of sexually explicit "deep fakes", which are manipulated using AI.

Last week, the government announced the creation of a new offence, thereby making it illegal to make sexually explicit deepfakes of those who are above 18 years old without consent. Offenders who make sexually explicit deepfakes are also likely to face prosecution and an unlimited fine. Perpetrators could also face jail time if the AI-created image is shared widely. Sex for Botox: Celebrity Doctor Tijion Esho Gave Patient Free Treatment in Return for Sexual Favours at His UK Clinic.

The new offence will likely be introduced through an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill. Speaking about the new offence, Laura Farris, Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, said that the new offence would send a "crystal clear message that creating deepfakes is immoral, often misogynistic, and a crime". The UK court's decision to ban a sex offender from using AI tools could set the precedent in the days to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).