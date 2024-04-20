Florida, April 20: In a disturbing development, a man named Jaime Hernandez Cabrera, 25, is facing charges for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a teenager he initially met online. Cabrera, who later became a teacher at the girl’s high school in Florida, has since resigned from his position.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Cabrera began communicating with the 16-year-old girl through social media when he was 24. The alleged sexual acts took place from November 2022 to June 2023. Sex With Student in US: Jersey Shore High School Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Activity With 16-Year-Old Student Inside His Car in Wildlife Refuge.

MiamiHerald reported that Cabrera subsequently secured a job teaching agriculture at Durant High School in August and reportedly resumed the sexual acts with the student in September. These incidents continued for about six months, with the last reported incident occurring in March 2024 on school property during school hours. Sex With Student in US: Texas High School Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Activity With 15-Year-Old Student Inside Classroom.

The deputies learned about the sexual acts on April 11 while responding to an unrelated incident at the school. Following the issuance of an arrest warrant, Cabrera turned himself in on April 18.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister addressed the situation, stating, "As a father, I understand the concerns of parents who are hearing about this situation. I want to reassure you that our detectives, along with the school’s administration, are taking every possible step to ensure the safety and well-being of every student.”

Cabrera is charged with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and four counts of sexual battery (familial or custodial authority) (authority figure over student). As of April 19, his attorney information was not available in Hillsborough County records.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2024 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).