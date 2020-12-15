Singapore, December 15: Beginning from January 2021, the Singapore government will allow international business travelers to arrive from all countries. The move makes Singapore among the first countries to open up for all countries, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in most parts of the world.

The announcement was made by the Trade Ministry on Tuesday. The decision was taken after factoring the economic considerations. Being a global financial hub, the South-east Asian country is largely dependent on international business to keep its economy ticking. Singapore to Contribute $5 Million to Help Other Nations Get COVID-19 Vaccines.

Although the city-nation will permit travelers for business purposes from next month, the move comes along with riders. The arriving persons should get tested for coronavirus before boarding the flights. They would be permitted entry only if they carry the COVID-19 negative certificate.

Further, the visitors would be allowed to hold meetings only at locations selected by the government. Their residential premises would also be pre-allocated by the authorities.

The meeting halls, where they would hold deliberations, would be designed in a manner which allows maximum adherence to the COVID-19 safety norms. The places of meeting would outfitted with air-tight glass panels to reduce the risk of transmission

The Transport Ministry, in its statement, further noted that the travelers would be allowed a maximum stay period of 14 days.

While Singapore will open up its borders for arrivals from all countries from next month, it has already announced relaxations for neighbouring China and South Korea.

Singapore has so far succeeded in surviving the worst brunt of pandemic. The country has reported around 58,000 infections and only 29 deaths -- way lower than the fatalities recorded in most nations around the world.

