Six Harvad Graduate Schools Announce Holding Online Classes For Fall Semester Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Harvard University (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Cambridge, June 4: Six Harvard graduate and professional schools on Wednesday announced to conduct online classes through the entire fall semester due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Both the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the Harvard Graduate School of Design said that classes in the fall would be conducted online. The top graduate schools added that “most innovative digital learning practices” would be followed during the online classes.

According to the Harvard Gazette, five of the Schools — the Graduate School of Design, Divinity School, Law School, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Harvard Kennedy School - will conduct online classes for the rest of the calendar year. However, the Harvard Graduate School of Education announced that it would conduct online classes for the entire school year. Donald Trump Calls Coronavirus 'Very Bad Gift' From China After US COVID-19 Deaths Top 100,000.

In May, the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Harvard Medical School declared that they would conduct remote classes for incoming medical and dental students in the fall. However, these schools hoped to hold in-person research and clinical experiences for their returning medical and graduate students.

Meanwhile, the United States is the worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 1,900,000-mark on Thursday. More than 109,000 people also lost their due to the deadly virus in world's largest economy.