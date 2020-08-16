Mogadishu, August 16: At least five people were killed while several others injured on Sunday after gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. The gunmen stormed a beachside hotel in Mogadishu after a car bomb blast outside the building. According to reports, the explosion took place outside the Elite Hotel in Lido beach. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid, Deputy PM of Somalia, Announces His Appointment as Interim Prime Minister.

A government official told news agency AFP, "At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab terrorists." However, till now, no terrorist group have claimed responsibility for the attack. Police Say 19 Inmates, Guards Killed in Somalia Prison Riot.

Few reports claimed that 28 people sustained injuries in the attack. Al-Shabaab has waged war against Somalia's central government for several years. The terrorists wanted to oust the Somalian government and establish its own rule. Al- Shabaab in an ally of Al-Qaida and carried out such attacks in the past.

