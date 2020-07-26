Mogadishu, July 26: Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid has announced his appointment as the interim prime minister following the vote of no confidence against the previous head of government, Hassan Ali Khaire. Earlier, the country's parliament ousted Khaire by a vote of no confidence.

"It is an honour to be appointed Acting PM by President [Mohamed Farmaajo] today. I am humbled and will serve with utmost integrity, professionalism and with #Somalia's national interest at heart and in all actions. We will continue to progress by working together for a better future," Gulaid tweeted.

According to local website Garowe Online, a new prime minister will be appointed within a month.

