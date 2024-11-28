Jokkmokk, November 28: A 22-year-old Belgian YouTube adventurer, Storm De Beul, tragically froze to death in a snowstorm while hiking solo in the remote wilderness of Jokkmokk in Swedish Lapland on October 30. Known for his love of nature and solitude, Storm had been exploring the area for much of the year.

On the night of the storm, he sent his grandmother a final message: “It’s snowing heavily here. But don’t worry; I’ll survive, you know.” In a video shared with a friend, Storm showed snow filling his shoes and backpack while the wind battered his tent, remarking, “Tonight, it’s going to get worse.” Russia: Man Dies After Pet Cat Scratches His Legs Leading to Severe Blood Loss in Kirishi.

Despite his friend warning him of the dangers, Storm appeared unconcerned, reported DailyMail. His father, Bout, said, “He was like that. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him scared.” Pig Attack in Russia: 17-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death on Family Smallholding; Probe Launched.

Storm’s mother, Elisabeth Rademaker, believes the extreme conditions left him no choice but to leave his shelter. “Trees were uprooted that night. Maybe his tent blew away, and he had to start walking,” she explained. Temperatures reportedly felt like -18°C due to the storm, and Storm’s injuries, including a broken nose, suggest he fell while seeking help.

Emergency services were unable to reach Storm that night due to severe weather. By the time a helicopter located him the next day, he had succumbed to the cold. He was found with his backpack, which contained only a sleeping bag and toothbrush.

Storm’s father has vowed to return in spring to recover his belongings, including his camera, which likely holds footage of his final trek. Storm’s YouTube channel, @StormOutdoorsy, remains a cherished legacy of his adventures.

