Tara Reade, Who Accused US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden of Sexual Assault, Files Formal Complaint

Joe Biden - Tara Reade (Photo Credits: Getty/Twitter)

Washington, April 11: Alexandra Tara Reade, who accused former Vice President and current 2020 US Presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked for him in 1993, has filed a formal criminal complaint. According to reports, Tara Reade alleged that Joe

Biden had sexually assaulted her, shoving his hand under her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers. Drowned Out by Pandemic, a Muted Victory For Joe Biden.

Reade, who worked as a staffer in Biden's Senate office, had first made the allegation last month during a podcast interview. She had said that the Democratic party leader had assaulted her and touched her without consent while the two were alone after she delivered him a gym bag. Notably, the statute of limitations for the alleged sexual assault has passed. US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden Says He Will Pick a Woman for Vice President Candidate.

Reade has filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department. When she first made the allegation, Biden's team had denied it completely. "Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false," Kate Bedingfield, Biden's communications director, was quoted as saying.

The complaint has been filed days after Biden became the Democratic Party's unchallenged Presidential candidate to take on President Donald Trump in November after socialist contender Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race.