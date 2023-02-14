Houston, February 14: An 18-wheeler truck slammed into a train, killing the truck driver and causing derailment near Splendora, US state of Texas, authorities said. More than a dozen of train cars derailed in the incident that took place on Monday, according to the fire department. Michigan Shooting: Three Killed, Five Injured By Gunman In State University; Suspect's Pictures Released.

The accident did not pose a threat to the public since the train was hauling non-toxic household goods, said a report from local media outlet Fox26 Houston, Xinhua News Agency reported. Splendora Police Department said the train was heading south when the truck crossed the tracks and was hit.

Visuals From the Accident Site:

The 18-wheeler was dragged half a mile down the tracks and totally destroyed, said Splendora Police Chief Wally Wieghat. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).