Bangkok, May 16: Thailand decided on Saturday to allow restaurants in the capital Bangkok to resume dine-in services, but with a limited serving capacity and operating hours.

From Monday, restaurants, cafes and other foodshops in Bangkok and its neighbouring Nonthaburi, Pathumthani and Samut Prakan provinces, which currently remain under maximum control and restrictions, can receive customers up to 25 per cent of their capacity until 9:00 p.m. local time and provide take-away services until 11:00 p.m. local time, according to a royal gazette issued late Saturday. USA Lifts Mask Mandate For Vaccinated People According to New CDC Guidelines.

Previously restaurants in regions under maximum control and restrictions could only open for food delivery.

Restaurants, cafes and other foodshops in another 17 provinces under maximum control can provide dine-in services until 11:00 p.m. local time, according to the royal gazette.

However, the sales of alcoholic beverages at those places will still be banned.

Thailand reported 3,095 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, raising the

total caseload to 99,145, official data showed.

