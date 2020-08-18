San Francisco, Aug 18: Amid uncertainties surrounding its business in the US, TikTok has signed a deal which makes UnitedMasters, the first music distribution company to be integrated into the short video-sharing platform.

The new integration enables TikTok users to distribute music directly from the app to other music streaming platforms, the company said on Monday, adding that the new partnership will provide a turn-key platform for aspiring stars to fast-track their careers. TikTok Acquisition in US: Cloud Major Oracle Enters Race to Buy Chinese Video-Sharing Social Networking App.

TikTok said it will also partner with UnitedMasters in promoting key artists on the platform.

"If you are a musical artist, TikTok is the best place for your music to go viral and UnitedMasters is the best place to sustain it while retaining full ownership of your work," Steve Stoute, CEO and Founder of UnitedMasters, said in a statement.

"By combining the two, we create the platform for tomorrow's stars who will be famous, fiercely independent and wealthy."

Known as a music discovery springboard for viral hits from unknown artists, TikTok is also a growing destination for artists looking to showcase their craft and engage new fans.

Music by several UnitedMasters artists has flourished TikTok including songs by NLE Choppa, BMW Kenny and Tobe Nwigwe.

"Creators are the beating heart of the TikTok community, often inspired by the artists who bring their music to the platform, and providing a haven for them to thrive is key to our mission," said Kevin Mayer, CEO of TikTok.

"The new partnership with United Masters makes it even easier for musicians and creators to reach new fans and earn a living doing what they love, directly from the platform."

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week that gives China-based ByteDance an option to divest its TikTok business in the US within 90 days.

Microsoft and Oracle have reportedly entered the fray to purchase TikTok's operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

