Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Toilet Flushing Can Spread Coronavirus Faster in Air: Study

World IANS| Jun 17, 2020 08:46 AM IST
A+
A-
Toilet Flushing Can Spread Coronavirus Faster in Air: Study
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Beijing, June 17: Next time when you visit a public toilet, put the lid down before you flush. A new Chinese study has warned that flushing a toilet generates strong turbulence in the bowl that can expel aerosol particles containing coronavirus out of the bowl which can potentially infect the next bathroom user.

The researchers at the Yangzhou University in China used computer modeling to show how the water from a flushed toilet could spray up into the air as high as three feet.

In a paper published in the journal ‘Physics of Fluids', the team said that it is reasonable to assume that the high-speed airflow will expel aerosol particles from the bowl to regions high in the air above the toilet, allowing viruses to spread indoors causing risks to human health.

"One can foresee that the velocity will be even higher when a toilet is used frequently, such as in the case of a family toilet during a busy time or a public toilet serving a densely populated area," said study author Ji-Xiang Wang of Yangzhou University.

Toilets are a daily necessity but also become dangerous if used improperly, especially against the current scenario of a global pandemic.

"Some 40 per cent to 60 per cent of the total number of particles can rise above the toilet seat to cause large-area spread, with the height of these particles reaching 106.5 cm from the ground," wrote the authors.

The data analysis indicates that given the same amount of water and the same gravitational potential energy, annular flushing method causes more virus spread.

"Put the toilet lid down before flushing, which can basically prevent virus transmission," advised the authors.

Clean the toilet seat before using it, since floating virus particles could have settled on its surface.

Wash hands carefully after flushing, since virus particles may be present on the flush button and door handle.

"This paper may also enlighten toilet manufacturers and prompt them to produce better designed toilets in which the lid is automatically put down before flushing and cleaned before and after flushing," said the authors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Air Coronavirus Toilet Flushing
You might also like
4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops on Monday Evening: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

4 Indian Soldiers in Critical Condition After Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops on Monday Evening: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
Domestic Helps in Urban Slums Must Stay in Home Quarantine For 2 Weeks, Says National Centre For Disease Control as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise
Health & Wellness

Domestic Helps in Urban Slums Must Stay in Home Quarantine For 2 Weeks, Says National Centre For Disease Control as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise
Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building
News

Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building
Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106
World

Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106
Children's Makeshift See-Saw Earns Praises: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Children's Makeshift See-Saw Earns Praises: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department
News

No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department
What Is Orthocoronavirinae? Know the Meaning, Origin and Sections of the Subfamily the Novel Coronavirus Is a Part Of
Health & Wellness

What Is Orthocoronavirinae? Know the Meaning, Origin and Sections of the Subfamily the Novel Coronavirus Is a Part Of
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement