Tokyo, June 14: Two members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Forces (GSDF) members were killed and one other was injured on Wednesday after being shot by a colleague at a shooting range, local media reported.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. at the GSDF facility in Gifu prefecture, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 18-year-old male GSDF member who fired the rifle was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder, it said.

The victims comprised a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, and there were no reports of civilian casualties, NHK added.

