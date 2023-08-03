Mumbai, August 3: An abusive woman and her husband (stepfather of the victim) were convicted guilty of murdering their 10-month-old child by making him eat his own vomit. Little Jacob Crouch had 39 broken ribs and 19 visible bruises at the time of his death, which medical professionals claim were self-inflicted and could not have happened as a consequence of normal play and daily activities.

Jacob passed away from peritonitis, an infection of the lining of the abdominal organs, brought on by acute bowel rupture, and was discovered dead in his cot at his Derbyshire home on December 30, 2020. Surat Shocker: Chhattisgarh Woman Kills Two-Year-Old Son to Marry Lover; Recreates 'Drishyam' Movie Scene to Hide Crime.

Gemma Barton, his mother, was found guilty today of causing or permitting the death of a child and one further allegation of child cruelty despite having previously denied both murder and child abuse crimes. Her partner Craig Crouch was convicted of three charges of child abuse and murder.

As the judgements were announced and the audience wept, both defendants remained mute. For his crime, the facts of which were so horrifying the court excused the jurors from further duty, Crouch now faces a life sentence.

Barton sobbed as information about the little boy's injuries—which were allegedly inflicted over a period of at least six months—was shown in court. According to the prosecution, the individuals who beat Jacob "on a regular basis" and ultimately killed him "encouraged and applauded each other" for the acts. Mumbai: Fed Up With Six-Month-Old Son's Crying, Woman Kills Him.

Jurors were informed that according to texts sent between the two, they once referred to him as the "devil," fed him his own vomit, spoke about bathing him in bleach, and would put him to bed or slap him for "crying for no reason." According to evidence presented in court, Crouch advised Barton to be "more regimental" with the child in order to "not let this take over us" in June 2020.

