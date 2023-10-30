London, October 30: A 15-year-old school girl went through serious trauma after she was bitten by a tropical ant species called pharaoh ant that had infested her council home at Wandsworth in South West London. An ant bite on Rayanne Turay's leg and armpit got infected and she had to be taken to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for urgent medical attention. Medical staff at the hospital collected samples from Rayanne's infected areas and confirmed that they were the result of ant bites.

Rayanne Turay's mother Jordann Griffiths claimed that her daughter endured significant emotional trauma and was scared to go back home. She said "one of her bites, which was under her armpit, turned into an abscess and they drained it out". Jordann Griffiths told Sky News that she had complained to the local authorities about the poisonous ants in her house. Though the council had carried out work in her flat to get rid of the ants but the ant-repel measures were not enough to eradicate the infestation. "Rayanne doesn't want to see the place. It was very scary for her. It was scary for me, and scary for her dad and people to see her the way she was", added Jordann Griffiths.

A spokesperson from Wandsworth Council informed the media outlet that they were aware of ant infestation problem in the house. They had treated the place three times during summer and will continue to do so till the problem at Wandsworth has been dealt with. "These circumstances are undoubtedly distressing, and we earnestly wish for a speedy and complete recovery for this young individual", said Wandsworth Council spokesperson.

Jordann Griffiths also mentioned that the family had been dealing with damp, mould and disrepair issues at their council home for the past 15 years. Chelsea and Westminster Hospital wrote to Wandsworth Council and requested them to resolve the situation after Rayanne was admitted there.

