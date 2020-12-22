United Nations, Dec 22: The Unicef has announced the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine market dashboard, an interactive tool to follow the developments of the rapidly evolving coronavirus vaccine market and the efforts of the COVAX Facility to ensure fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

The dashboard provides a regularly updated overview of the global research and development pipeline, the projected production capacity, publicly announced bilateral and multilateral supply agreements, as well as reported price points, Xinhua news agency quoted the Unicef as saying in a statement on Monday. US Congress Approves $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Package, to be Sent to Donald Trump For His Signature.

In 2021, the dashboard will provide an update on the status of procurement by the Unicef and other buyers participating in the COVAX Facility.

It will also track the status of deliveries by the Unicef and other participating national and institutional buyers, it said.

COVAX is the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator), a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new Covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

