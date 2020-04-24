United States Records 3,176 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Fatalities Near 50,000 Mark

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 24:United States has recorded 3,176 deaths in the past 24 hours (up to8.30pm (0030 GMT Friday), which is one of the deadliest days of the pandemic, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The total number of fatalities has neared the 50,000 mark in the country. According to a Worldometers number, the US has a total of 880,204 coronavirus cases and the death toll has touched 49,845.

The United States is one of the worst affected countries in the global pandemic. On Thursday, President Trump said at a press conference that he was “not at all happy” with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who plans to re-open certain businesses in the state from April 24, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Donald Trump's Immigration Ban Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: List of Those Who Will Be Affected by US President's Executive Order And Exemptions.

Check AFP tweet on the death toll in the US:

Governor Kemp on Monday said the state would allow spas, tattoo parlours, salons, barbershops, bowling alleys, and soon movie theatres and restaurants to open up again in Georgia, as long as they implement physical distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to ban the entry of immigrants in America amid the coronavirus pandemic. Donald Trump's executive order, which will be effective for 60 days, and it blocks access to green cards for certain groups of people outside the United States.