New York, Oct 13: Covid-19 cases in the US have totalled 7,802,281, along with 214,045 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

California has so far reported a total of 857,563 cases, the highest among all states, the CSSE said on Monday.

Texas registered 820,921, followed by Florida with 736,024. The caseload of New York state exceeded 470,000, Xinhua news agency reported. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Johnson & Johnson Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Due to Unexplained Illness in a Study Participant.

Other states with over 210,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

By far, the US remains the world's worst-hit nation, with the most cases and deaths, accounting for about one fifth of the global caseload and death toll, respectively.

