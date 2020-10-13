Washington, October 13: Johnson & Johnson on Monday said that it has temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. No details about the length of pause were provided.

According to a Reuters report, the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company's clinical and safety physicians, it mentioned in a statement. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: WHO Says Widespread Vaccination Not Possible Until Mid-2021.

The pause in the trial which is aiming to enroll 60,000 people to determine if the vaccine is safe and effective was first reported by Stat News. Citing the patient's privacy, the company didn't share more information about the nature of the illness. J&J had started its late-stage trial in September to determine whether the shot can prevent COVID-19. J&J was earlier expected to yield result by end of 2020.

A similar setback was received when in September, AstraZeneca paused the trial after a participant had a potential adverse reaction. The UK arm of the trial has resumed, though the US portion of the trial is still paused and being investigated further.

