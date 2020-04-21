US Crude Oil Price Fall: Donald Trump Urges Secretary of Energy, Treasury to Come Up With Plan to Give Money to American Oil and Gas Industry Amid Historic Market Loss

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 21: United States of America President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to come up with a plan that would help US oil and gas industry generate funds. With the adequate funds, the US President opined that it would help oil firms sail the coronavirus loss, and jobs of Americans will be secured long into the future.

EXpressing his opinion, Trump took to Twitter and wrote, "We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!" Donald Trump Says Will 'Temporarily Suspend' Immigration Due to Coronavirus.

Here's the tweet by Donald Trump:

We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

The tweet comes hours after oil companies in the United States saw the its largest market drop in history. Earlier crude oil prices dropped to negative USD 40 per barrel. On Monday, the oil prices dropped to negative USD 37.63, while it opened at negative USD 14 on Tuesday.