Washington, September 28: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to go head-to-head in a total of three debates over the next few weeks. The first of which will take place on Tuesday- September 29. The three televised events are likely to be the only times the two candidates will share a stage before election day on November 3.

The 2020 United States presidential debates between the major candidates in the 2020 United States presidential election are being sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). US Presidential Elections 2020: 75% of Top Executives See Joe Biden Defeating Donald Trump, Reveals Survey.

According to reports, Trump decided to skip any formal preparation. Biden, on the other hand, has been aggressively preparing to take on the president. Biden’s campaign has been holding mock debate sessions featuring Bob Bauer, a senior Biden adviser and former White House general counsel, playing the role of Trump, according to a person with direct knowledge of the preparations granted anonymity to discuss internal strategy.

What is US Presidential Debate?

Presidential debates are held late in the election cycle after the political parties have nominated their candidates. The candidates meet in a large hall and face questions. The formats of the debates have varied, with questions sometimes posed from one or more journalist moderators and in other cases from members of the audience.

Here are the Dates of the 2020 United States presidential debates:

September 29: First presidential debate will be held at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. The debate was earlier supposed to take place at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana but was changed because of concerns over coronavirus precautions.

October 15: Second presidential debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami.

October 22: Third presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

One debate between the vice presidential candidates is scheduled to take place on October 7.

Here's How to Watch the US Presidential Debate 2020 Live:

Each debate will be streamed by all major US networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC.

Watch it live on ABC Live:

You can also watch it live on CBS News:

Here are some details about US Presidential 2020 debates

Unlike in previous years, there is only one moderator in each debate as a way to limit the number of people on stage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 90-minute event moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace will be the first of three scheduled presidential debates on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will forgo a handshake at their first presidential debate on Tuesday due to COVID-19 outbreak

According to a report on CNN, once on stage, the three men will not be wearing masks.

The size of the audience will be limited compared to previous debates, and people attending the debate will need to undergo testing for Covid-19 and follow other health safety protocols.

