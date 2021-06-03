Washington, June 3: About 34,500 new Covid-19 child cases were reported in the US last week, marking the lowest number of new weekly cases since early October last year, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. Child cases represented 24.3 per cent of the total new weekly cases of 141,848 in the week from May 20 to 27, Xinhua reported citing the report. Kids Are Key to Ending COVID-19 Pandemic in US: Survey.

Over the past two weeks, there was a 2 per cent increase in the cumulated number of child Covid-19 cases, said the report. As of May 27, nearly 4 million children in the US had tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the report. Child cases represented 14.1 per cent of all Covid-19 cases. The overall rate was 5,285 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report. COVID-19 Vaccination in US: 25 American States Fully Vaccinate Over 50% Adults Against Coronavirus.

Children accounted for 1.3 per cent to 3.2 per cent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.23 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths, said the report.At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," the American Academy of Pediatrics said in the report.

Weekly increase of child Covid-19 cases in the US hit record high in mid January, which stood at over 211,000 cases, the data showed. Since mid April, weekly increase fell continuously from nearly 90,000 to about 34,500 cases. On May 10, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15.

Over 136 million people over 12 years of age in the US have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday, accounting for 48.6 per cent, according to data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

