Mumbai, November 21: In what can be seen as yet another case of online fraud, a man lost Rs 1.23 lakh while checking his provident fund (PF) balance. According to reports, the man was duped to the tune of Rs 1.23 lakh when he tried to check his PF balance amount. Reportedly, the man lost the amount when he was caught by online fraudsters.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times Tech, the man who wanted to check his PF balance went online and searched for EPOFO phone number on the Internet. While searching for the same, the man came across a fake phone number, which he called in order to check his balance. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

After his calls was answered, the man was asked to download an app which provided the fraudster remote access to his mobile phone. Surprisingly, the man also shared a code for making a payment. Before, the poor man realised what had transpired, his account was debited of Rs 1.23 lakh.

The news of fraud has once again put light on how one should not PF balance by searching online or calling random numbers listed on the internet. While members of EPFO should frequently check their PF balance, they must also be aware of officials channels through which they can access their account and PF balance. One can check PF balance through the UMANG app or even call and SMS. Online Fraud: 40% Indians Defrauded While Shopping Online During Festive Season, Says Study.

Steps To Check PF Balance the Right Way:

EPFO members can check PF balance via text message by sending an SMS to 7738299899 and typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using their registered mobile number and UAN number.

Besides EPFO members can also check their balance via a missed call. Simply give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your UAN registered mobile number. Post this, you will receive a message with details of the PF account balance.

Members can also check balance via the UMANG app. Download the app and then log in using UAN number and OTP.

Users can also visit the EPFO website and check the 'For Employees' option to log in and view their PF passbook.

However, EPFO members are advised to not search online or click on random links available on the internet. Users who are looking to check their PF balance must remember that EPFO never asks users to make payments or download the app or even share OTP or code.

