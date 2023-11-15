Washington, November 15: A couple from Florida, United States, were recently arrested after they were reportedly caught having sex in public. According to the arrest affidavit, the couple, identified as Robert Clarke (60) and Sara Fazekas (55), were arrested after the duo was allegedly caught having sex on the side of the Dunedin causeway last week. The incident took place last week.

'Naked' Couple Have Sex in Public

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that the couple were arrested on charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition. According to a report in Fox35 Orlando, the incident occurred on November 10, when the police reached 62 Causeway Boulevard after receiving multiple calls about a "naked couple" engaging in sexual intercourse on the side of the road and in the presence of children. US Shocker: Man Forces Woman for Sex, Shares Video on Social Media in Alabama's Dothan; Arrested.

As per the arrest affidavit, officials arrived at the scene and arrested Clarke and Fazekas after the couple was allegedly found to be "fully nude on top of one another." Surprisingly, when the couple was taken into custody, Fazekas reportedly said that the incident was "always a dream of mine."

When officials asked Robert Clarke about the incident, he expressed no remorse. In his defense, Clarke said children should have been home instead of being on the causeway. The couple were released on a bond after being booked for a lascivious exhibition. US Shocker: Woman Kills Infant Son, Starts Fundraiser to Make Jewellery From His Ashes in Texas; Charged With Murder.

