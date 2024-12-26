In a shocking incident in US, a dead body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed at Kahului Airport, Hawaii, on Tuesday. The flight had departed from Chicago O’Hare. United Airlines stated that the wheel well is only accessible from outside the aircraft, raising questions about how and when the individual entered. The airline is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration has yet to comment. Stowaways in wheel wells face extreme dangers, including temperatures as low as -60°C (-76°F) and severe oxygen deprivation. No further details about the deceased have been released. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dead Body in United Airlines Aircraft

