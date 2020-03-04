ABC News projects that Donald Trump will win the Tennessee Republican primary.

Washington, March 4: Super Tuesday is the biggest voting day in the Democratic nomination process. 14 states and American Samoa would be going to polls on the "Super Tuesday 2020" to choose their preferred Democratic face to challenge US President Donald Trump.

The following states that will have their polls are-Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Texas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont are the 14 states going to polls in the primary on Tuesday, along with the region of American Samoa which covers 7 South Pacific islands.

Sanders and Biden are the top contenders with two others, businessman Michael Bloomberg, a centre-right candidate, and the leftist Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are still in the race. Tulsi Gabbard is also continuing to run, although she has polled only about 1 per cent or less of the votes in the four polls and was formerly a Sanders supporter.

Biden, who had fared badly in the first three polls roared back in South Carolina on February 29 with nearly half the votes polled and more than twice as many as Biden showing his candidacy was still viable.

Based on analysis of the exit poll, ABC News projects that Biden will win the North Carolina Democratic primary and Trump will win the Republican primary. ABC News projection says that Bloomberg has won the American Samoan caucus.

(With additional inputs from IANS)