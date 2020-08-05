Washington, July 5: US will send cabinet member to Taiwan for the first time in six years. According to an AFP update, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades, according to a Reuters report.

According to reports, this will be the highest-level visit by a US official in four decades in a move likely to anger China, which claims the island as its own. American Flag Lowered at US Consulate in Chengdu as Beijing Orders Its Closure Amid Cold-War Diplomacy.

#BREAKING US to send cabinet member to Taiwan for first time in six years: Taipei pic.twitter.com/nUip0tBtZZ — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 5, 2020

Here's what Alex Azar tweeted

Will visit #Taiwan in the coming days to convey @POTUS’s support for their global health leadership and to underscore our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health. — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 5, 2020

The visit will likely create new frictions between US and China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Taiwan is a prime irritant in the troubled relationship between the world's two largest economies, who are also at odds over trade, technology, the South China Sea and China's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

