New York, March 31: In a shocking incident that has gripped Washington DC, three young girls, aged 12 and 13, have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a disabled man in October 2023. The victim, identified as Reggie Brown, was mercilessly attacked in an alley, leading to his death from blunt force trauma.

According to the Washington Post, the group of minors was captured on video footage chasing the 64-year-old through an alleyway, where they violently assaulted him. The video reveals the harrowing details of the attack, showing the girls stomping on Brown's head and beating him with his own belt.

Teenagers Stomp Disabled Man to Death in US

The incident, described by detectives as "horrific," occurred in the middle of the night on October 17. Brown, who suffered from mental health issues and had a physical disability, was found deceased before 1 am, with injuries indicative of a severe assault.

'Uncle Didn't Deserve This'

Family members and the community are in mourning, with Brown's niece stating, "My uncle really didn't deserve this. He was known in this community for years, so for this to happen where he lived for 64 years is insane. They have to be held accountable!"

The investigation revealed that a man in his early 20s initiated the attack, and the girls, who were passing by, joined in after one asked if she could fight Brown. The man agreed, leading to the tragic outcome.

The minors, who have no prior arrests but have been noted for truancy, now face second-degree murder charges and are being tried as juveniles. The case continues to develop as authorities investigate the involvement of the stranger who started the altercation.

This case has raised numerous questions about youth violence and the safety of vulnerable individuals in the community. The authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward as they seek justice for Reggie Brown.

