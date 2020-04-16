11 Foreigners Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Jailed in Bihar for Violating Visa Norms

Buxar (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): Eleven foreign nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat were sent to jail and a case has been registered against them for violating visa rules in Buxar, Bihar, according to Superintendent of Police, Upendra Nath Verma.The foreign nationals are from Indonesia and Malaysia, as per the official."Eleven foreign nationals from Indonesia and Malaysia, linked to Tablighi Jamaat were in Buxar district. They were kept in quarantine, however, their tests did not reveal any signs of the disease. They had violated visa rules, therefore, the Buxar police have registered a case and have sent them to jail," Verma told reporters here.Earlier on Wednesday, an FIR was also registered in Samastipur district against nine Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly misusing their travel visa by being involved in religious preachings under Tablighi Jamaat and for violating lockdown restrictions, police said on Wednesday.Notably, a congregation at the Markaz building of Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi has become an epicentre of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event testing positive and infecting hundreds of others across the country. (ANI)

