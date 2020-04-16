1200 COVID-19 Tests Being Conducted in MP Daily: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has started conducting 1200 tests for coronavirus every day and samples are being sent to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Noida for testing, said State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday."No testing was done in the state till March 23 as there was no lab here. Today, 1200 tests are conducted in the state every day. Also, we are sending samples to labs in Delhi and Noida for testing," Chouhan told ANI.In Indore, 2100 tests being done per 10 lakh people, he added.In order to contain coronavirus spread, the city has been divided into 11 zones and surveys are being conducted.The health survey of 3.90 lakh people has been conducted in Indore till now, Chouhan said.In Madhya Pradesh, 1120 people have detected positive for coronavirus, including 64 cured and discharged and 53 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

