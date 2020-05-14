131 New COVID-19 Cases in Indore; Death Toll Now 96

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI) With 131 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Indore on Wednesday, the tally in the district went up to 2238."Death toll increased to 96 after one death was reported on May 13," Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer said.Till date, 96 people have died in the district of the coronavirus infection. (ANI)

