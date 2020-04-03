19 People Linked to Tablighi Jamaat Test Negative for COVID-19 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ninteen out of 27 people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet recently in Delhi, tested negative for COVID-19 in Odisha, said State Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday. "27 persons associated with Tablighi Jamaat have been traced in the state so far, out of which 19 persons have been tested negative for COVID 19," the department said. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

