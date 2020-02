Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Two people died while around 30 others suffered injuries after a bus and a truck collided in Khunti on Friday, police said.Injured persons have been shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). (ANI)

