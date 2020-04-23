2 Held in Mumbai for Mocking Police in TikTok Video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Two youth were held for allegedly making a TikTok video and mocking police here in Mumbai's Antop Hill area on Wednesday, police said.The duo has been identified as Sahil Sardar (18) and Raj Nirman (19), who was making the video near a police van.Apart from the two arrested, a juvenile was also detained. He was later handed over to his parents considering his age.A case has been registered against the duo and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

