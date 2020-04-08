20 Hotspots Sealed in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus and nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.He also said that the government has made wearing face mask compulsory and anyone stepping out will need to wear it or face action. "People stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily, action will be taken against those not following it," Sisodia told reporters here.He said some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed.The identified hotspots in Delhi are:1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi3. Shahjahanabad Society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka4. Dinpur Village5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas7. B Block, Jhangirpuri8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi9. Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi10. Three Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 11009212. Vardhman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar Wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 11009217. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri19. F- 70 to 90 Block, Dilshad Colony20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil ColonyMeanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started sanitising the Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be no movement in the area, said the Delhi Police. (ANI)

