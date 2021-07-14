Two decades after the popular rom-com Legally Blonde first hit theatres, the beloved film is still near and dear to star Reese Witherspoon's heart. And her latest Instagram post is proof of that! The 45-year-old actor, who played Elle Woods in the hit 2001 comedy, celebrated the movie's 20th anniversary on Tuesday by sharing several rare behind-the-scenes pictures from the film on her Instagram account. "Omigod you guys ....#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY!" Witherspoon wrote in the post's caption. Reese Witherspoon Thought She Had Appendicitis After Wearing Pants With Waistband.

The Oscar winner went on to say that "playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honoured to have been a part of sharing her story with you all." She said, "Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life. But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend and snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! I wonder... what will Elle do next?" Reese Witherspoon Doesn’t Fear Death and Big Little Lies Co-Star Nicole Kidman Confirms It.

Some of the images Witherspoon shared included shots from the movie's alternate ending, which featured Elle sharing a kiss with Emmett (Luke Wilson) on the courthouse steps and a blonde Vivian (Selma Blair).

"Originally it ended at the courthouse right after the trial," 'Legally Blonde' co-writer Karen McCullah told Entertainment Weekly of that particular ending back in 2018. "Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett came up and gave her a big kiss. Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blond, had started the Blonde Legal Defense Fund and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets," McCullah added.

Blair, also celebrated 'Legally Blonde' turning 20 on Tuesday by sharing rarely-seen photographs from her time on set. "This was a time before cameras on phones," she wrote on her Instagram, posting throwback photos of herself hanging out with her costars in between takes. She added, "I walked around with a tiny vintage camera but never remembered to take many. I was too busy hanging out with Matt Davis talking in my trailer, or watching Reese work." One of the pictures Blair posted featured a group shot on set, while another showed the actor giving a kiss to castmate Victor Garber.

"I made lifetime friends. Fell on my face impersonating Billy Elliot. Right after the group shot. Where I am standing on my toes. Trying to be taller. While Reese was inside... on set working. Making Elle Woods," Blair continued.

She added, "I love you all." Based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name, 'Legally Blonde' was released in theatres on July 13, 2001, and was followed by a sequel titled 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde', two years later. Wilson told People magazine last month that he'd be fully on board for the upcoming 'Legally Blonde 3', which was first confirmed back in 2018.

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 20 Years of Legally Blonde With BTS Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

When asked if he'd want to reprise his role as Emmett, Wilson said, "Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again." "We'll just have to see what happens," he added. 'Legally Blonde' told the story of sorority girl Elle Woods, who decides to follow her ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School. While failing to be taken seriously by many of her peers, Elle buckles up, gains the respect of her classmates, wins a murder trial, and moves on from her ex.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)