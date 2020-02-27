215 Victims of Delhi Violence Have Been Treated So Far: GTB Hospital Director

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): GTB Hospital Director on Thursday informed that two hundred and fifteen victims of Delhi violence have so far been treated at several hospitals."This is for information that GTB Hospital. Dilshad Garden. Delhi has received and treated 215 riot victims since Feb 24. However, at the moment only 51 patients are receiving treatment in various departments at GTB Hospital," GTB Hospital Medical Director Dr. Sunil Kumar stated in a press release."The condition of almost all of these patients (except one) is stable. Further, 09 patients have died at GTB Hospital during their treatment so far. Twenty-five (25) riot victims have been brought dead so far in GTB Hospital since Feb 24," the statement read.At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people have been injured in the violence which erupted on February 23.Moreover, properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged after clashes took place between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. Delhi police have so far registered forty-eight (48) FIRs. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

