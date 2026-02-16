VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Rice Master Global Ltd, a leading global manufacturer and exporter of premium rice products, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the fast-growing East African markets. After establishing a strong and trusted presence across West Africa, the company is now extending its footprint into Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Comoros, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term vision of becoming one of Africa's most trusted and reliable rice brands.

A Proven Success Model in West Africa

Rice Master Global Ltd has built a solid reputation across West African countries including Ghana, Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Ivory Coast. Through consistent quality, competitive pricing, reliable shipment execution, and transparent trade practices, the company has earned long-term partnerships with importers and distributors across the region.

The expansion into East Africa is a natural progression driven by growing demand, rising consumption, and increasing trade integration within the African continent.

Meeting the Growing Demand in East Africa

East Africa is experiencing rapid urbanization, population growth, and rising consumer demand for high-quality food products. With strategic port access, improving infrastructure, and expanding retail networks, the region presents significant opportunities for sustainable business growth.

Rice Master Global aims to:

- Establish strong distributor networks

- Offer exclusive distributorship opportunities in select territories

- Ensure consistent and timely supply

- Support partners with branding and marketing assistance

- Deliver superior rice varieties tailored to local preferences

Diverse Product Portfolio

The company will introduce its premium product range across East African markets, including:

- Long Grain Raw White Rice 5% Broken

- Raw White Rice 25% Broken

- Raw White Rice 100% Broken

- Long Grain Parboiled Rice 5% Broken

- Premium Basmati Rice

- Jasmine Rice

All products undergo strict quality control processes to ensure consistency in grain length, purity, taste, and cooking performance. The company maintains international export standards, ensuring compliance with global trade requirements.

Leadership Statement

Speaking on the expansion, Manjeet Singh, CEO of Rice Master Global Pvt Ltd, stated:

"Our expansion into East Africa represents a strategic milestone in our journey toward building a strong and reliable rice brand across the African continent. We are committed to delivering quality, transparency, and long-term partnership opportunities to our distributors and customers in the region. Our goal is not only to expand geographically but to build sustainable business relationships that create value for all stakeholders."

Strengthening Logistics & Supply Chain

Rice Master Global has developed a robust global sourcing and logistics network that ensures:

- Efficient container planning and loading

- Accurate documentation and compliance

- Competitive freight coordination

- On-time shipment delivery

This operational excellence has been central to the company's West African success and will continue to drive performance in East Africa.

Vision for the Future

With this strategic expansion, Rice Master Global reinforces its commitment to strengthening Africa's food supply chain while fostering economic collaboration between Asia and Africa.

The company envisions becoming a leading rice exporter across the African continent by maintaining its core values of quality assurance, ethical trade practices, competitive pricing, and customer satisfaction.

Importers, distributors, wholesalers, and retail partners across East Africa are invited to collaborate with Rice Master Global Pvt Ltd as it embarks on this new phase of growth and opportunity.

About Rice Master Global Ltd

Rice Master Global Pvt Ltd is an international rice manufacturing and exporting company committed to delivering premium quality rice products to global markets. With a strong presence in West Africa and an expanding footprint in East Africa, the company focuses on building long-term partnerships based on trust, transparency, and operational excellence.

Media Contact:

Rice Master Global LtdEmail: info@ricemasterglobal.com Website: www.ricemasterglobal.com

