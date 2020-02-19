3 Ansar Ghazwa Ul Hind Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J-K's Tral

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The three terrorists who were killed in an encounter earlier on Wednesday belong to the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind, said Army sources.The terrorists have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat."Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier today. (ANI)

