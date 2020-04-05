3 More COVID-19 Cases in Madhya Pradesh

Bharwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Sendhwa area of Barwani district, a state health official informed.The Block Medical Officer further told ANI that the three victims fell prey to COVID-19 after coming in contact with a 90-year-old man, who had recently travelled to Saudia Arabia."They are kin of a 90-year-old person who had died after returning from Saudia Arabia. However, his report of coronavirus is awaited," he added. The medical officer also said that they will soon collect the samples of those people who came in contact with the three men who have recently developed virus. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

