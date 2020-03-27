3 Policemen Arrested for Thrashing, Firing at Youth for Transporting Potatoes in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Three policemen have been arrested and dismissed from duty for allegedly thrashing and firing at a youth who was transporting potatoes in Patna's Danapur on March 25.The policemen identified as Anirudh Kumar, Rajnish Kumar and Bablu Kumar, said DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people so far. (ANI)

